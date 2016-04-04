IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 4 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska air group to acquire Virgin America, creating west coast's premier carrier
* Transaction value is approximately $4.0 billion
* Alaska air group will acquire Virgin America for $57.00 per share in cash
* Deal offers $225 million total net synergies annually at full integration
* Transaction expected to be accretive to adjusted eps in first full year, increases annual revenues 27 percent to more than $7 billion
* Says ska air group will acquire Virgin America for a total equity value of $2.6 billion
* One-Time integration costs are expected to be between $300-$350 million
* Says combined organization will be based in Seattle
* Merger has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of both companies
* Says combined organization will be under leadership of brad tilden and his senior leadership team
* Evercore group llc acted as financial advisors to virgin america
* BofA Merrill lynch and ubs investment bank acted as lead financial advisors to alaska airlines on transaction
* Says companies expect to complete transaction with regulators' approval no later than jan. 1, 2017
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.