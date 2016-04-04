April 4 Caretrust Reit Inc
* Caretrust reit acquires iowa skilled nursing facility
* Purchase price, inclusive of estimated transaction costs,
was approximately $5.0 million
* Cedar falls acquisition was funded from proceeds from
caretrust's follow-on equity offering, which took place on march
21, 2016
* In a separate transaction on same day, caretrust also
acquired two skilled nursing facilities in cincinnati, ohio
* Acquired cedar falls health care center, an 82-bed skilled
nursing facility located in cedar falls, iowa
