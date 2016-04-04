IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 4 Westlake Chemical Corp
* Westlake chemical increases proposal to acquire axiall corporation to $23.35 per share in cash and stock
* Total value of revised proposal about $3.1 billion, including assumption of certain axiall liabilities, including about $1.5 billion of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.