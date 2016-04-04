UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
* El pollo loco holdings, inc. Announces departure of chief operating officer
* Kay bogeajis, chief operating officer has decided to leave company
* Bogeajis' responsibilities will be transitioned to other internal resources while co searches for a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.