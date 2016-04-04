IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 4 Highland Copper Company Inc.
* Highland copper provides corporate update
* Copper range co agreed to extend period to complete acquisition of white pine project from march 31 to may 6
* Osisko gold royalties ltd has also agreed to extend maturity date of c$10 million loan made to company to may 6, 2016.
* Copper range company agreed to extend period to complete acquisition of white pine project from march 31 to may 6, 2016
* Osisko gold royalties ltd greed to extend maturity date of c$10 million loan made to company to may 6, 2016.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.