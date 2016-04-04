IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 4 Ceb Inc
* CEB to acquire evanta
* CEB to acquire evanta
* Total cash consideration of $275 million
* Expects acquisition will be accretive to non-gaap diluted earnings per share in first full year of ownership
* CEB will update its 2016 outlook to incorporate expected incremental contribution from evanta
* CEB will fund acquisition using up to $200 million of incremental term loan borrowings under its existing senior secured credit agreement
* Remaining amount to fund deal will come from ceb's available cash and/or borrowings of revolving commitments under credit facility
* Says it will acquire evanta ventures, inc and an affiliated business which are owned primarily by leeds equity partners llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.