April 4 United Community Banks Inc
* United community banks, inc. announces acquisition of
tidelands bancshares, inc.
* Under terms of merger , tidelands' common shareholders
will receive cash equal to $0.52 per share
* United community banks inc says acquisition is immediately
accretive to operating earnings
* United community banks inc says tidelands' common
shareholders will receive aggregate of approximately $2.2
million
* Deal's also expected to be approximately 1.5 percent
dilutive to united's tangible book value per share at closing
* Says Transaction Is Expected To Be $0.09-0.10 accretive to
united's fully diluted earnings per share in 2017
* Under terms of deal , tidelands bank will merge into
United's bank subsidiary united community bank.operate under its
brand
