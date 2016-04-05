April 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens boots alliance reports fiscal 2016 second
quarter results
* Q2 sales $30.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $30.66 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.35 to $4.55
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales in comparable stores rose 2.2 percent compared
with the same quarter a year ago for retail pharmacy USA
division
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 same store sales rose 2.2 percent
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Raises by 5 cents per share low end of guidance for fiscal
year 2016 anticipated adjusted net earnings per diluted share
* Continuing integration planning with Rite Aid, continues
to expect transaction to close in the second half of calendar
2016
* On pro forma constant currency basis, comparable store
sales in Q2 rose 2.3 percent for retail pharmacy international
