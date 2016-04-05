April 5 Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2016
Third Quarter Results; Reports Positive Same
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.21 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations
* Restaurant sales for all brands; and increases
same-restaurant sales and earnings outlook for the full fiscal
year
* Q3 sales $1.85 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.84 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.48 to $3.52
* Same-Restaurant sales increased 6.2% for fiscal quarter
* Olive garden same-restaurant sales increased 6.8% for
fiscal quarter
* Projects fiscal 2016 full year adjusted diluted net
earnings per share of $3.48 to $3.52
* Combined u.s. Same-Restaurant sales growth this fiscal
year will be 3.0% to 3.5%
* Qtrly total sales for olive garden $1.02 billion versus.
$957.1 million last year
* Approximately $360 million remaining under current $500
million repurchase authorization
