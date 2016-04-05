BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 5 State Bank Financial
* State bank financial corporation and nbg bancorp, inc. Announce merger
* Signing of a definitive agreement to acquire nbg bancorp and its unit in a cash and stock transaction of about $68 million
* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* State bank financial corporation says deal for $45.45 per share
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.