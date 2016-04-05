BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
April 5 (Reuters) -
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires Capitol Benefits Group
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co says terms of transaction were not disclosed
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.