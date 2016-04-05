BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 5 Caesars Entertainment Operating Co :
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co and its debtor subsidiaries execute non-disclosure agreement with certain creditors and other parties as part of mediation process
* To move restructuring proceedings, CEOC and chapter 11 debtor units executed agreement with some holders of debt
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners