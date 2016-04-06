Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 6 M Pharmaceutical Inc
* Signs definitive agreement to acquire reformulated orlistat for weight loss from Chelatexx LLC
* Says addition of C-103 provides a novel weight loss pharmaceutical product to M Pharma pipeline
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets from Chelatexx LLC related to a reformulated version of orlistat
* Company also announced it was undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $700,000
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).