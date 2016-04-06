BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
April 6 Renesola Ltd :
* Renesola share repurchase program buys over 1.4 million ADSs
* Since mid-March made open market purchases of approximately 606,000 American depositary shares under share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
April 11 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.