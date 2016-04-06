BRIEF-Granite awarded $22 mln highway reconstruction project in California
* Granite awarded $22 million highway reconstruction project in California
April 6 Cosi Inc :
* Così inc. Reports 2016 quarter 1 comparable restaurant sales and provides business update
* Cosi says estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 2016 period 3 increased 1.8 pct
* Signed a new four-year agreement with Distribution Market Advantage , an international distribution organization
* Agreement provides continuity for Così's product distribution throughout North America, central America and Middle East
* Cosi also confirms two additional closures will occur in Q2 of 2016
* Expects to close 4 to 5 other locations in second half of year
* "terms of agreement ensure broad distribution capabilities for Cosi, ongoing cost savings and cost avoidance opportunities"
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says Launch of Ice Data Services' new reference data solution for Ice's futures exchanges