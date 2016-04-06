BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
April 6 Asanko Gold Inc :
* Asanko gold anounces commercial production and provides operational update
* In q2 2016 company expects to produce 35,000 to 40,000 ounces
* For h2 2016, company expects to produce 90,000 to 100,000 ounces
* Gold production will continue to ramp-up during q2 2016 as mining operations access main ore body in nkran pit
* Steady-State operations are expected by end of q2 2016.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.