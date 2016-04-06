April 6 Salazar Resources Ltd
* Salazar announces terms for financing and royalty sale
with proceeds to advance Curipamba project
* Says to sell units to arm's length financiers to raise
$1.1 million
* Salazar Resources Ltd says announce a recapitalization
plan for company that will include a private placement, royalty
sale and debt conversion
* Says will sell a 2 pct net smelter returns royalty ("nsr")
interest in its Curipamba project for $4.8 million
