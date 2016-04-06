April 6 Mts Systems Corporation:-

* MTS signs definitive agreement to acquire sensor producer PCB Group inc. for $580 million

* MTS systems says its board of directors and PCB shareholders have approved transaction

* MTS systems says expects to realize about $20 to $30 million of annualized revenue synergies from deal

* Excluding charges, transaction expected to be accretive to earnings by fiscal 2018

* Estimating fiscal 2016 revenue could increase by about $30 million to $50 million

* Estimating revenue in fiscal 2016 will now be between $600 million and $650 million

* Now estimate gaap eps will be about $1.35 to $1.65 for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: