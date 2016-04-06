April 6 Universal Truckload Services Inc
* Universal truckload services, inc. Announces first quarter
2016 earnings release and conference call dates, provides
outlook and appoints new chief financial officer
* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.27
* Sees q1 total operating revenues anticipated to range from
$258.0 million to $268.0 million
* Appointed Jude Beres , age 44, as its chief financial
officer effective march 31, 2016
* Former cfo David A. Crittenden has resigned from company
to pursue other business interests
* Expect q1 earnings to be negatively impacted from a weak
pricing environment in our transportation segment,increased
direct labor costs
