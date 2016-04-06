April 6 Warren Resources Inc :

* Warren Resources names chief restructuring officer and provides update on restructuring

* Continues to engage in discussions with its first lien lender, second lien lender and an ad hoc group of unsecured noteholders

* Named CEO James A. Watt as chief restructuring officer

* Lender under co's first lien credit facility made proposal for post-restructuring capital structure that would be acceptable to co

* Lender's proposal would result in deleveraging company by converting a substantial amount of its debt to equity

* Presented proposal to lender under second lien credit facility, to holders of over 95% in principal amount of its unsecured notes

* Agreement on proposal among all three categories of creditors has not been reached

* Evaluating strategies to expedite achievement of a comprehensive restructuring of its capital structure

* Evaluating strategies, including possibility and features of a voluntary bankruptcy proceeding

* Thus far, no such acceleration of Warren's debt obligations has occurred

* Thus far, no such acceleration of Warren's debt obligations has occurred

* "Will continue working with all parties in hope of accomplishing an out-of-court restructuring"