BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP :
* Brookfield and Facebook to enter long-term renewable energy supply agreement in Ireland
* To supply 100% renewable wind energy to Facebook's second European data center under construction in Ireland
* To also supply 100% renewable wind energy to Facebook's international headquarters in Dublin
* Supply contract will be for a period of at least 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 11 The London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.