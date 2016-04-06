Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 6 Franklin Resources Inc
* Franklin Resources, Inc. announces filing of early warning report related to acquisition of debentures of Rainmaker Entertainment Inc. on behalf of underlying funds and accounts
* Says after completion of issuance, Franklin Templeton held approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares of Rainmaker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.