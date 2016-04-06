BRIEF-LPL Financial announces nomination of William Glavin as new independent director
April 6 Tanager Energy Inc
* Tanager's 2015 year end reserves of 1.2 MMBOE, net asset value $0.16 per share
* Says total proved plus probable reserves 1,205 MBOE at year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday raised its quarterly forecast for a key revenue metric, citing higher average fares.