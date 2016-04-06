UPDATE 1-American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday raised its quarterly forecast for a key revenue metric, citing higher average fares.
April 6 The Kroger Co
* Kroger names President of Smith's
* Kroger says promoting Kenny Kimball, currently VP of operations in Smith's division, to serve as President of Smith's, effective April 30
* Says Kimball succeeds Jay Cummins, whose retirement was announced in february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company