GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez reports March 2016 sales results
* March same store sales fell 7.8 percent
* March sales fell 2.6 percent to $68.8 million
* Believes earlier easter holiday compared to last year was detriment to march 2016 comparable sales, will be benefit to april 2016 comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments