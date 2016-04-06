April 6 Mistras Group Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $160.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.2 million

* Mistras Group exceeds profit expectations for third consecutive quarter and raises profit guidance

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised by $4 million for fiscal year 2016

* Expects to achieve low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth in its Q4

* Says for 2016, revenue range narrowed to $710 million to $715 million

* Mistras Group sees fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda $84 million to $87 million