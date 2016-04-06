UPDATE 1-American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday raised its quarterly forecast for a key revenue metric, citing higher average fares.
April 6 Mistras Group Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue $160.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.2 million
* Mistras Group exceeds profit expectations for third consecutive quarter and raises profit guidance
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised by $4 million for fiscal year 2016
* Expects to achieve low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth in its Q4
* Says for 2016, revenue range narrowed to $710 million to $715 million
* Mistras Group sees fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda $84 million to $87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
