GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Alder biopharmaceuticals announces commencement of public offering of common stock
* Alder biopharmaceuticals inc says intends to offer and sell $100 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments