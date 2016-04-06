GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 8point3 Energy Partners Lp
* 8Point3 energy partners reports first quarter 2016 results
* Forecasts q2 2016 distribution of about $0.232 per share, increase of 3.5 percent compared to q1 2016 distribution
* Sees q2 revenue of $11.0 to $12.0 million
* For q1 of fiscal 2016, 8point3 energy partners reported revenue of $7.1 million
* Reiterated that it expects to achieve its 12 to 15 percent distribution growth rate for 2016
* Sees q2 net loss of $0.5 million to $2.0 million
* 8Point3 energy partners lp sees q2 adjusted ebitda of $14.5 million to $16.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments