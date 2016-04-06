GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Says In Fiscal Year Ending January 28, 2017 Opening Of 28
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 sales $243.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $239.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings, inc. Announces fiscal 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 same store sales rose 5 percent
* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year ending january 28, 2017 total net sales of $865 million to $875 million
* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year ending january 28, 2017 comparable store sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5%
* Sees fy 2017 comparable store sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5%
* 32 new stores and no planned closures
* Fy revenue view $872.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc sees fiscal year ending january 28, 2017 capital expenditures of $14 million to $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments