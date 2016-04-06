April 6 Mrc Global

* MRC Global expands service to Chevron into the gulf of Mexico

* Says to be a preferred supplier of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) products and services to chevron's operations in gulf of Mexico

* MRC Global says also been awarded an extension to its MRO agreement to supply PVF products and services to Chevron's midcontinent U.S. Operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)