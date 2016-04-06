April 6 Skywest Inc

* Skywest Inc reports combined March 2016 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

* Says generated 3.01 billion available seat miles for march 2016 , compared to 3.14 billion asms for March 2015 , or a 4.1% decrease

* Combined march load factor 81.8 percent versus 82.5 percent

* For March, revenue passenger miles 2.46 billion, down 4.9 percent