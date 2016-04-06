GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Copper Lake Resources Ltd
* Copper Lake provides corporate update
* Effective April 6, 2016, David Speck has resigned as a director and as CFO of company
* Elliot Strashin has been appointed as interim CFO
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments