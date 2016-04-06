GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Yuma Energy Inc :
* Yuma energy Inc. announces 2015 financial results and provides an operational overview
* Net average production was 1,802 boe/d for 4th quarter 2015, a 3 percent increase over 4th quarter
* Audit opinion provided by co's independent public auditing firm relating to financial statements for 2015 had going concern qualification
* Co's auditing firm indicated that the conditions raise a substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Opinion notes co will require additional funds for balance of FY 2016 to repay $9.8 million when borrowing base is reduced to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments