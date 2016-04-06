BRIEF-Goodyear Tire & Rubber sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Alvopetro Announces 2016 Capital Plan, Year
* End 2015 financial results and filing of annual information form
* Says $9.0 million 2016 capital plan is expected to be funded with existing cash balances on hand
* Alvopetro energy ltd qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Qtrly ffo per share is loss of $0.01
* Qtrly oil sales $116,000 versus $212,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cytori announces pricing of $9.5m public offering of common stock