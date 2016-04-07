April 6 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd :
* Painted Pony announces further capital cost reductions,
updated hedges and investor conference participation
* Has hedged incremental production volumes through 2016 and
2017 to reduce impact of commodity price volatility
* 2016 exit production rate anticipated to be in excess of
240 mmcfe/d
* 2016 capital program expected to deliver previously
forecasted production volumes targets for total spending of
about $179 million
* Painted pony averaged approximately 99 mmcfe/d (16,500
boe/d) during Q1 of 2016
* Anticipates production volumes to average 93 mmcfe/d - 99
mmcfe/d (15,500 boe/d- 16,500 boe/d) during Q2 of 2016
* Construction of Altagas Townsend facility is now
approximately 85 pct complete and continues to progress ahead of
schedule
* Altagas expects Townsend facility to begin commissioning
operations mid-year 2016
