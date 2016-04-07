April 7 Pacific Sunwear Reaches Comprehensive
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14
* For-Equity restructuring agreement with golden gate
capital; announces fourth quarter operating results
* Q4 sales $232.9 million versus $231.6 million
* Pacific sunwear of california says pursuant to plan,
golden gate capital will convert more than 65% of term loan debt
into equity of reorganized co
* Pacific sunwear of says golden gate will provide minimum
of $20 million in additional capital to reorganized co upon
emergence from chapter 11
* Pacific sunwear of says received commitment for a
flexible draw $100 million in dip financing
