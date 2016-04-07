April 7 Cato Reports March Same

* March same store sales fell 1 percent

* March sales rose 2 percent to $118.8 million

* Continue to expect q1 earnings per diluted share will be in range of $1.12 to $1.16

* Says march sales were impacted by shift of easter from early april last year to mid-march this year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)