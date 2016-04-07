New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
April 7 L Brands Inc
* L brands reports march 2016 sales
* March sales rose 5 percent to $1.027 billion
* Net sales increased 5 pct to $1.027 billion for five weeks ended April 2, 2016
* March same store sales rose 3 percent
* Comparable sales for five weeks ended April 2, 2016 were negatively impacted by earlier easter this year by approximately 1 to 2 points
* Also announces changes at Victoria's Secret designed to further focus brand on core merchandise categories and streamline operations
* Announced changes at Victoria's Secret
* Restructuring organization into three business units: Victoria's Secret lingerie, pink and Victoria's Secret beauty
* Leaders of these business units will continue to report directly to Leslie Wexner, chairman and CEO
* Streamlining organization through elimination of approximately 200 Columbus and New York home office associates
* Integrating direct business as a primarily digital channel within Victoria's Secret and pink businesses to align with how customers engage with brands
* Restructuring Victoria's Secret will include elimination of certain merchandise categories
* March same-store sales view up 2 percent
SAO PAULO, April 8 Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Saturday it has been authorized to reopen a plant that was closed during a corruption probe involving Brazilian companies and meat inspectors.