April 7 Petrowest Corp
* Petrowest announces $10 million bought deal financing;
reaffirms 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to reduce
indebtedness and for general corporate and working capital
purposes
* Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to
additional 15% of common shares at a price of $0.35 per common
share
* Certain officers and directors of Petrowest intend to
participate by purchasing about 10% of common shares issued
under offering
