April 7 Mondelez International
* Mondelez International launches strategic e-commerce
partnership with Alibaba group
* Collaboration enables Mondelz International to further
tap into e-commerce by expanding its reach and deepening its
penetration in chinese market
* Chinese consumers will now be able to purchase fuller
range of co's products through store on Alibaba's tmall.com
platform
* Chinese consumers will now be able to purchase a fuller
range of mondelz international products, through its flagship
store on Alibaba's tmall.com platform
* Will increase investment in tmall.com by launching
exclusive products to expand consumer reach and accelerate
growth
* Will also increase its investment in tmall.com by
launching exclusive products to expand consumer reach and
accelerate growth
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: