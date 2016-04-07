BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
April 7 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp :
* IBC Advanced Alloys announces major corporate reorganization including a C$5.5 million capital raise to boost production
* Will consolidate share capital on basis of one post-consolidation common share for every ten pre-consolidation common shares
* IBC Advanced Alloys Corp says reorganization consists of a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares
* Reorganization consists of a post-consolidation private placement and certain changes to company's management and directors
* Anthony Dutton will step down as IBC's CEO and will move to position of vice president
* As part of reorganization plan, major general David "Duncan" Heinz, IBC's current chief operating officer, will take over as CEO
* Further, on closing of private placement, board members Alastair Neill and Dal Brynelsen will be resigning
* Non-Brokered private placement of post-consolidation units at issue price of C$0.375/unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.