April 7 Pricesmart Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Pricesmart announces second quarter results of operations
and march sales
* Q2 revenue $777.9 million versus $750.3 million
* Total revenues for q2 of fiscal year 2016 were $777.9
million compared to $750.3 million in comparable period
* Qtrly comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted
by devaluation of colombian peso from year ago period
* Pricesmart inc says for month of march, net warehouse club
sales decreased to $227.8 million, from $237.7 million in march
a year earlier
* For thirty-week period ended march 27 comparable net
warehouse club sales down 0.5%, compared to comparable
thirty-week period year ago
