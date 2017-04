April 7 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc

* 14.0% increase in annual dividend on its common shares from $1.14 per share to $1.30 per share

* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per share for q1 ended march 31, 2016