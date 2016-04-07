April 7 Seachange International Inc
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.05
to $0.15
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Seachange international reports fourth quarter and full
fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.66
* Q4 revenue $27.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.5 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $20 million to $22 million
* For full fiscal 2017, anticipate revenues to be in range
of $110 million to $120 million
* Sees Q1 2017 Non-Gaap operating loss to be in range of
$0.18 to $0.24 per basic share
