BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
April 7 Blount International
* Blount stockholders approve acquisition by american securities and p2 capital partners
* Subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, transaction is expected to close on or about april 12, 2016
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.