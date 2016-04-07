Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 7 Canadian Western Bank
* CWB to acquire GE Capital's Canadian franchise finance business
* Balance of loans to be acquired is approximately $350 million
* Transaction is expected to close in CWB's Q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg