EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 7 Corning Inc :
* Corning to acquire Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc
* Deal value of approximately $305 million
* Upon closing of acquisition, corning will integrate AFOP into its optical communications business segment
* Corning will make an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of outstanding common shares of alliance fiber optic products for $18.50 per share
* Boards of directors of both companies have approved transaction
* Expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings per share during first year
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.