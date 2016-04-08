Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
April 8 Rugby Mining Ltd :
* Rugby Acquires Royalty Interest In The Mabuhay Gold Copper project, Philippines
* Acquired Pelican Resources Limited's residual royalty interest in Mabuhay project, in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
* PFB Corporation announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio