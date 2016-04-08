April 8 Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs acquires an additional dental sterilizer testing business

* Acquisition is expected to add approximately $1,250,000 to Mesa's revenues

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to our diluted net income per share during first twelve months

* After a short transition period, Mesa will integrate ATS business into its facilities in Markham, Ontario

* Acquisition of ATS will increase Mesa's Dental Testing Business by approximately 30%