Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 3
ZURICH, Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
April 8 Canyon Capital Advisors LLC:
* Canyon Capital continues to press for change at Ambac, announcing proxy contest to elect Frederick Arnold as an independent director
* Canyon Capital seeks to replace current director Jeffrey Stein with Frederick Arnold
* Supports agreement between Ambac and stockholders to replace 2 Ambac's directors with nominees approved by stockholders
* Owns almost 5% of outstanding shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
PARIS, Feb 3 French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.