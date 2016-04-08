April 8 Canyon Capital Advisors LLC:

* Canyon Capital continues to press for change at Ambac, announcing proxy contest to elect Frederick Arnold as an independent director

* Canyon Capital seeks to replace current director Jeffrey Stein with Frederick Arnold

* Supports agreement between Ambac and stockholders to replace 2 Ambac's directors with nominees approved by stockholders

* Owns almost 5% of outstanding shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc